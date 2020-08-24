Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 810,000 on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the total COVID-19 cases around the world reaching 23,522,806, the death toll worldwide rose to 810,087 as of 4:27 p.m. (2027 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with 5,730,294 cases and 177,065 deaths, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,605,783 cases and 114,744 deaths, second only to the United States.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France.