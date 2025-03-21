Global Democracy Under Threat as Civil Society Fights Back, Report Finds

Democracy worldwide faces escalating threats from authoritarian regimes, corporate power, and institutional decay, yet grassroots movements continue to drive critical progress, according to the 2025 State of Civil Society Report by global alliance CIVICUS.

Drawing on interviews across 120 countries, the 14th annual analysis warns of a fractured international order but highlights civil society’s role as a bulwark against repression.

Crisis and Contradiction

The report paints a stark portrait of a world where conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, and Gaza test the limits of international law, with powerful states evading accountability for atrocities. Multilateral systems, including the United Nations, are faltering as geopolitical rivalries fuel a “might-makes-right” landscape. Meanwhile, autocratic leaders and tech oligarchs exploit economic inequality to undermine democratic norms, criminalize dissent, and target climate activists, Indigenous communities, and LGBTQ+ rights defenders.

“We’re witnessing state capture by actors who weaponize institutions against human rights,” said Inés Pousadela, the report’s co-author. “But civil society isn’t just resisting—it’s advancing justice where governments fail.”

Grassroots Gains

Despite crackdowns, civil society groups have secured landmark victories. Courts in Dominica and Namibia decriminalized same-sex relations this year, while France enshrined abortion rights in its constitution. In Bangladesh and Guatemala, mass protests thwarted electoral manipulation, and South Korean activists countered disinformation campaigns ahead of pivotal elections.

Such efforts often operate beneath the global radar. “Democracy isn’t just elections; it’s daily accountability,” said CIVICUS editor Andrew Firmin. “From local cooperatives to digital advocacy, communities are redefining participation.”

Structural Solutions Urged

The report calls for sweeping reforms to address systemic flaws. Key proposals include overhauling the UN Security Council to curb veto powers, enacting a global wealth tax on the ultra-rich, and banning fossil fuel lobbyists from climate talks. It also urges stronger protections for protesters and marginalized groups, alongside a treaty to prosecute crimes against humanity.

UN leadership remains a focal point, with demands for a feminist Secretary-General and a dedicated envoy to amplify civil society voices within international bodies.

A Fragile Hope

While 2025 marks a nadir for multilateralism, the document underscores resilience. Movements like Kenya’s youth-led anti-corruption protests and Brazil’s Indigenous land defenders exemplify tactics merging street mobilizations with legal challenges and digital campaigns.

“The path forward is perilous, but civil society holds the blueprint,” Pousadela said. “Their courage is the antidote to despair.”

As democracies brace for a pivotal year of elections and climate negotiations, the report frames a stark choice: surrender to authoritarianism or invest in the grassroots networks forging alternatives. For now, the latter offer what institutions cannot—tangible hope.