Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market to 2028 – Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, By Region – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the deodorant and antiperspirant market, and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
Deodorant and antiperspirant are commonly confused with each other. However, they are actually two separate products.
The purpose of a deodorant is to cover up bad smells from the body’s sweat or perspiration and prevent body odor from being detected by others. The second class of deodorant, also known as antiperspirants, prevents sweating by blocking sweat pores themselves, usually by physically blocking sweat glands.
Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and increasing disposable income of the consumer is driving growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the increasing launch of the innovative product by key players to cater to growing demand is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, Unilever Launches Deodorant Wipes. Its new deodorant wipes offer people a smart way to stay feeling fresh as they go from one activity to the next.
However, environmental concerns and slowdown of the economy due to pandemic is expected to restrict growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global deodorant and antiperspirant market based on the following parameters – company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Unilever Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA and CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global deodorant and antiperspirant market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global deodorant and antiperspirant market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type:
- Antiperspirant
- Aerosol
- Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants
- Roll On
- Deodorant
- Aerosol
- Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants
- Roll On
- Cream & Wipe Deodorant
Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Region:
- North America
- Canada
- U.S.
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Sub-Region
- Middle East
- Africa
Company Profiles
- Unilever Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Avon Products Inc
- Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
- CavinKare Pvt Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xigixs
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900