Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market to 2028 – Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report provides in-depth analysis of the deodorant and antiperspirant market, and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

Deodorant and antiperspirant are commonly confused with each other. However, they are actually two separate products.

The purpose of a deodorant is to cover up bad smells from the body’s sweat or perspiration and prevent body odor from being detected by others. The second class of deodorant, also known as antiperspirants, prevents sweating by blocking sweat pores themselves, usually by physically blocking sweat glands.

Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and increasing disposable income of the consumer is driving growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the increasing launch of the innovative product by key players to cater to growing demand is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, Unilever Launches Deodorant Wipes. Its new deodorant wipes offer people a smart way to stay feeling fresh as they go from one activity to the next.

However, environmental concerns and slowdown of the economy due to pandemic is expected to restrict growth of the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type:

Antiperspirant

Aerosol

Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants

Roll On

Deodorant

Aerosol

Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants

Roll On

Cream & Wipe Deodorant

Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Region:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Sub-Region

Middle East

Africa

Company Profiles

Unilever Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Procter & Gamble Company

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

CavinKare Pvt Ltd.

