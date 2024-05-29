Global Economic Sentiment Improves, Yet Political Uncertainties Cast Shadows in 2024

The latest Chief Economists Outlook, released today, reflects a cautious optimism regarding the global economic outlook for 2024.

Surveys indicate that over 82% of chief economists anticipate either stable or strengthening conditions this year, a significant increase from previous reports. Notably, the number of respondents predicting a downturn has dwindled to just 17%.

Despite this positive sentiment, concerns loom large over political uncertainties, both domestically and geopolitically. Nearly all respondents (97%) foresee geopolitical tensions contributing to economic volatility, while 83% express concerns about the impact of domestic politics, especially amidst a year with numerous elections worldwide.

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, acknowledges the improved economic climate but emphasizes the need for policy-making that fosters inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth.

Regional variations are evident in growth expectations. The United States anticipates robust growth, with 97% of economists expecting moderate to strong performance, up from 59% earlier in the year. Similarly, Asian economies project solid growth, particularly in South Asia and East Asia-Pacific regions. However, Europe remains pessimistic, with nearly 70% predicting weak growth.

Decision-makers face an increasingly challenging landscape, with tensions between political and economic dynamics posing significant hurdles. The survey indicates that 86% of respondents expect these tensions to affect decision-making, while 79% anticipate heightened complexity.

Looking ahead, most economists are optimistic about sustained global growth, with nearly 70% foreseeing a return to 4% growth within the next five years. Key drivers of growth include technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and green energy transitions, particularly in high-income countries. However, challenges such as geopolitical tensions, debt levels, and social polarization are expected to dampen growth prospects globally.

Policy interventions are seen as crucial for fostering growth, with a focus on innovation, infrastructure development, monetary policies, and education. Low-income economies are expected to benefit more from interventions related to institutions, social services, and access to finance.

Overall, while economic prospects are improving, the shadow of political uncertainties underscores the need for resilient and inclusive policy responses to navigate the complexities of the global landscape in 2024.