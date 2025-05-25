Global EdTech Advances: AI and Scalability Transform Education in Low-Resource Regions

The 2024 mEducation Alliance Member Landscape Report underscores a pivotal shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable solutions in global education, particularly in underserved contexts.

Leading organizations like ProFuturo, Team4Tech, and Imagine Worldwide are integrating AI to enhance teacher training and personalize learning, while refugee-focused initiatives expand access through mobile technologies.

British Council’s AI-driven teacher resource packs and mobile-first platforms in Algeria, China, and Indonesia exemplify this trend, alongside its Silver Learning Technology Award win for impactful projects in Brazil and Jordan. Meanwhile, Imagine Worldwide’s tablet-based BEFIT program in Malawi reached over 700,000 learners in 2024, with plans to scale to 1 million by 2026. Refugee education saw strides through UNHCR’s partnerships with ProFuturo and Vodafone Foundation, delivering digital learning to 325,000+ displaced children.

Key 2025 events include the STEMtastic Adventures! Africa Symposium in Nairobi, emphasizing AI and climate education, and Learning Upgrade’s Refugee Learning Circles aiming to enroll 300,000 crisis-affected learners by 2027. The Spix Foundation’s RESPECT™ Project, launching in July 2025, prioritizes EdTech interoperability and secure data aggregation to bridge resource gaps.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to equity, as 55% of innovations in HundrED’s 2025 Global Collection leverage EdTech, though gaps in responsible AI education persist. With global learning disparities exacerbated by conflict and climate crises, such scalable, tech-driven models offer critical pathways to inclusive education.