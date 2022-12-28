Global Evangelical Church Choir donates to health institutions

The Great Choir ‘Hadzihaga’ of the Global Evangelical Church, Shalom Chapel at Akatsi in the Volta Region, has presented hospital items and other consumables to some selected hospitals within the Akatsi South Municipality.

The items included, bedsheets, washing powder, toiletries, soaps, and others.

Mr Adade Moses, leader of the group after the exercise, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, “it remained our main focus to exhibit evangelism through charitable means as stated in the Holy Book.”

“We visited the health centers and the aged at their homes to strengthen them in the Lord,” he added.

The health facilities visited included, Akatsi Municipal Hospital, St. Paul’s Hospital Limited, Sefe Clinic, and Hoggar Clinic.

During the tour, patients on admission were also given soaps and other things for their well-being.

Mr Adade noted that the move was one of the similar exercises they had undertaken over the years.

Mr Mawuli Asimenu, the administrator of the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital, on behalf of the facility’s management, thanked the group for the continuous assistance.