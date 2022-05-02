Global Evangelical Church holds Presbytery Representative Conference at Akatsi

Leadership of the Akatsi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has held the ‘2022 Presbytery Representative Conference’ of the Church with a call on members to remain faithful stewards.

The two-day event, which was attended by representatives from the various Parishes and Districts, also served as the local synod, the highest decision-making body of the Church.

The Reverend Francis F.K. Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman, in a address, touched on some Presbytery activities, achievements, challenges, work-in-progress, among other issues to be addressed during the event.

He said the church had maintained the current theme for the conference for the third time to lay emphasis on the need for faithfulness in stewardship responsibilities at all levels in life and every sector of services to God and humanity.

“For me, one way that stewards of the church and country must prove their stewardship faithfulness is to uphold truth and order,” he said.

Reverend Tsagli charged participants to continue to pray for the church, the country and their stewards to uphold truth and order, saying “that is the only way to win spiritual and economic battles as a church and a nation.”

On progress, Reverend Tsagli also disclosed among others that the Akatsi Presbytery had seen improvements in the implementation of the National Ten Years Strategic Plan by organising seminars for Districts and Parishes within the Presbytery to help develop the Congregational Strategic Plan.

Mr Bernard SK Attatsi, former Catechist and former Senior Committee Member of the Church who served as a Special Guest, implored all leaders especially religious leaders to live exemplary lives by upholding truth and order in all endeavors of life.

He also appealed to members of the Christian faith and all Ghanaians to go according to the dictates of the laws of Ghana for peaceful coexistence.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, on his part commended the Church for contributing to the development of the country.

He also assured leadership of the church for his continuous collaboration in moving the Municipality to a better position where residents would enjoy abundant prosperity and progress.

The conference, held at the GEC’s Shalom Chapel Auditorium at Akatsi, brought together representatives from 90 congregations from the five political administrative Districts and Municipalities of the Volta Region and was on the theme “Faithful Stewards.”

The areas included Akatsi South, Akatsi North, Ketu South, Ketu North, and parts of Keta.

The representatives were briefed on some financial decisions taken and other matters of concern for the growth of the church.

Also, in attendance were executives of Akatsi Local Council of Churches, Heads of Government Department, Mr Wonder Gatepe, Assembly member for the area, and some retired pastors of the church.