The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) on Wednesday launched a policy on Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to enhance their livelihood.

The launch coincided with the presentation of 550 wheelchairs to PWDs in and outside the Church.

The Church in partnership with Centre for Employment for Persons with Disability (CEPD), Enlightening and Empowering Persons with Disability in Africa (EEPDA) and the Free Wheelchair Mission mobilized resources to purchase the wheelchairs.

Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the church, said the Disability Programme of the Church was a corporate social responsibility and the same was to complement the government’s efforts in meeting human needs, alleviating suffering and poverty among PWDs.

He said the Disability Policy focused on PWDs’ participation in family life, social creative activities, and shunning inhumane treatments.

Dr Ofori said the goal of the GEC Disability Committee of the Church was to facilitate the implementation of the policy and guide the inclusion, integration and support of members who were living with disabilities.

“We should not suppress the disabled for Jesus cared for all and did not discriminate”, he added.

The Moderator said the Church had constructed disability access routes to make its church buildings disability-friendly, non-discriminatory and non-intimidating.

He expressed gratitude to the Free Wheelchair Mission for donating wheelchairs to the Church.

Dr Mrs Sefakor Pomeyie Komabu, the Founder and Executive Director of EEPDA, said the Organisation was a non-governmental agency set to analyse policies, create awareness, advocate and influence change in favour of PWDs in Africa.

She said her Organisation would continue to work towards creating equal opportunities for PWDs by showing love and care to them in various societies.

Mr Alexander Kojo Tetteh, the Founder and Leader of CEPD, said the donation had been a dream-come-true to fight and empower the rights and self-esteem of PWDs.

He congratulated GEC for taking the initiative of developing a disability policy, adding that PWDs would look forward to the policy’s fruitful implementation in enhancing PWDs’ spiritual and physical growth.

Mr Mohammed Asiedu, a cobbler and a recipient of one of the wheelchairs expressed profound gratitude.