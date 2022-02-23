Global Evangelical Church supports Appeatse victims

The Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has, on behalf of the church, presented assorted items to the survivors of the Appeatse explosion disaster.

The items included copies of the Holy Bible, bags of rice, cartons of tinned tomatoes, boxes of mackerels, bails of used clothes and bags of sachet water.

The Moderator said the Word of God entreated Christians to mourn with those who were mourning and to rejoice with those who were rejoicing; “so we are here to fulfil this biblical mandate.”

“It is true that as a church, we do not have any of our branches here yet, but most importantly, the people here are also children of God just as we are and therefore need our support,” he said.

He said the GEC was there to show love, encourage and assure the people that God was still concerned about their present condition and would restore them.

The Rt. Rev. Dzomeku shared the word of God with the survivors and also prayed for their healing and restoration.

Mr Louis D. Afful, the Municipal Deputy NADMO Director, who received the items on behalf of the victims expressed gratitude to the Global Evangelical Church for the love shown to them.

He was particularly grateful for the Bibles presented to them, explaining that, in difficult times like this, they needed the word of God even more.

Mr Afful, therefore, appealed to the church to frequently visit, share the Word of God and pray with them.

He further called on other well-meaning Ghanaians and philanthropic organisations to donate more tents and building materials so they could meet accommodation needs.