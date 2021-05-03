The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) will hold its 2021 Synod in August this year at Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

The Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Church, announced this when he visited the Koforidua, Tema and Accra Presbyteries as part of this year’s presbytery conferences.

He said this year’s Synod was critical because it would be climaxed with the election of new Executives for the church.

The Moderator advised the various presbytery conference delegates to pray for the electioneering process.

He urged delegates to ensure they voted for candidates who would have mutual respect for one another.

On the Ten Year Strategic Plan of the Church, the Moderator noted that the incumbent administration would completed its third year by the end of their tenure.

He noted that the in-coming Executive would be expected to use the plan for the next six years while in office before handing it over to the next administration.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori said the Constitution of the Church was under review and would be brought before Synod for promulgation.

The Moderator also touched on this year’s annual International Convention, recruitment of ministers, the Global Theological Seminary (GTS) Endowment Fund and the Teshie Court Ruling.

Other matters the Moderator addressed included the 30th Anniversary of the GEC after the split in the E. P. Church in 1991, the Very Rev. Amenyedu Award Scheme, CIDeP, GESU Fund Sunday, and COVID-19 vaccination, among others.

The Moderator was accompanied by Mr. Solomon Dziekpor, the Finance Manager, Head of Department and Rev. Mrs. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, Public Relations Manager of the Church.

The second team led by Rev. Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk and supported by Mrs. Gifty Bakah, the Director of Development and Social Services (DDSS) joined the Nkwanta, Jasikan, Hohoe and Kpando Presbyteries Conferences.

The Female Presbyter serving on the Synod Committee, Mrs. Christie Esi Bobobee in the company of Rev. Eric Avah, the Director of Church Life and Nurture (DCLAN) were at Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi Presbyteries for this year’s conferences.

Professor Remmeil Adorsraku, the Male Presbyter on the Synod Committee Executive and Mr. Stephen Klogo, the Director in charge of Administration and Human Resources Management (DAHRM) formed the fourth team. They toured the Keta, Sogakope, Akatsi and Ho Presbyteries.

The Presbytery conference is an annual event that enables the leadership of the church to join the various presbyteries to take stock of the previous year’s performances and to plan for the impending year.

This year’s presbytery representative conference was on the theme: “Faithful Stewardship.”