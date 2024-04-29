Global exhibitors share open opportunities at fourth China International Consumer Products Expo

By Cui Qi, Dai Kairan, Yang Xiaoyu, Deng Jianyang,

The 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) was held in Haikou, south China’s Hainan province from April 13 to 18. More than 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions came together, demonstrating the vibrant energy and appeal of the Chinese consumer market.

Foreign guests and exhibitors told People’s Daily that the CICPE provides a platform for global institutions and companies to explore the Chinese market, demonstrating China’s commitment to high-level opening-up. They believe that the vast Chinese market is bringing tremendous opportunities to the world as the country opens its door even wider.

Over the past four years, the scale, quality and influence of the CICPE, the largest consumer products exhibition in the entire Asia-Pacific region, have been continuously improved. With an indoor exhibition area of 128,000 square meters, this year’s CICPE was joined by 57 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading companies, attracting more than 55,000 buyers and professional visitors.

With the theme of “60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France,” the French Pavilion offered visitors an immersive Parisian shopping experience.

Sylvain Fourrière, consul general of France in Guangzhou, said French companies had participated in the expo since the maiden event, showcasing the friendly exchanges between the two countries.

He noted that French companies have performed well in the Chinese market, thanks to China’s efforts to promote high-quality development and high-level opening-up. France and China will achieve common progress in the times ahead.

“This is our first time to a Chinese expo, and we are delighted to be here. It’s very helpful that we are able to stay here for a few days in which people would come to us and be interested in our products,” said Luke McAllister, brand ambassador of an Irish whiskey company.

The CICPE provides an important platform for global companies to enter the Chinese market, McAllister said, adding that his company had been approached by numerous importers for potential partnerships, and they are eager to introduce their products to the vast Chinese market via the expo.

Consumption is a main driver for economic growth. According to the data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, in the first quarter of 2024, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China exceeded 12 trillion yuan ($1.66 trillion), with per capita expenditure on services consumption increasing by 12.7 percent year on year. Consumption contributed 73.7 percent to China’s economic growth, playing a crucial supportive role.

More than 300 themed activities and featured activities such as new product releases were held at the 4th CICPE. A total of 38 brands launched 115 new products, covering a wide range of categories such as perfumes and cosmetics, high-end foods, electronic products, and biotech products. The debut of new products and technologies showcases China’s continuously upgrading consumption pattern, making the huge Chinese market highly attractive to foreign companies.

“China has a very large market and a growing middle-class group. The market will offer growth potential for our company and for other investors,” said Rainer Kern, a representative of German company Kärcher, the world’s leading provider of cleaning technology.

Kern said that Kärcher has expanded its brand influence through the China International Import Expo, the CICPE, and other international exhibitions held by China. Multiple exhibits that were unveiled for the first time at these exhibitions had proven to be highly popular, demonstrating the enormous opportunities in the Chinese market.

“With the continuous improvement of China’s business environment, Kärcher remains absolutely confident in the Chinese market,” Kern added.

German carmaker Volkswagen debuted its comprehensive charging solutions at this year’s CICPE. “By participating in the expo, Volkswagen hopes to boost its engagement with Chinese consumers and strengthen its presence in the Chinese market,” said Zhang Lan, vice president of sales of Volkswagen Group (China).

Volkswagen recently announced to expand its innovation hub in Hefei, east China’s Anhui province, to bolster its R&D capabilities in China and accelerate the electrification, digitalization, and intelligentization of the automotive industry.

The 4th CICPE displayed over 100 geographical indication (GI) products from China and the European Union such as French Champagne and Spanish olive oil, allowing visitors to taste high-quality products with different flavors and diverse culinary cultures.

“We hope to promote Spanish products in the Chinese market through the expo,” said Jamie Lorenzo, chief economic and commercial counselor of Spanish Consulate in Guangzhou.

“China continues to steadily expand institutional opening-up and advance high-level opening-up, which will foster a market-oriented and world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework. These steps demonstrate China’s commitment to the open world economy and win-win cooperation, said Chen Kai with Ernst & Young. He believes that foreign-invested enterprises in China will continue to maintain high-quality development this year.