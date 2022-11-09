Global Financial Crisis Affecting Our Operations – Dr. Kingsley Agyemang to NUGS.

In a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students , the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat bemoan the impact of the global economic crisis on the operations of the Secretariat.

“We are all aware of the global challenges the country is going through. The Global financial challenge is affecting our operations. The government is working assiduously to release some funds for onward transfer to our beneficiaries. So we want to assure our beneficiaries that soon, funds will be released”, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang indicated.

The Union leaders had visited the Scholarship secretariat on 31st October 2022, to discuss issues of delayed scholarship payment, closed scholarship portal, and the delay in appointing students on the district scholarship selection committee.

Pressing among the various dialogues was the unpaid scholarships to deserving students. The Registrar revealed that, “Indeed, there have been some delays. But you know, the government is taking all the necessary steps to curb the situation. It is not the doing of the government, but a global financial challenge facing all of us. However, the government through the office of the scholarship secretariat is working assiduously to release some funds for onward transfer to our beneficiaries. So we want to assure our beneficiaries that soon, funds will be released”, he promised.

The President of the Union, Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi -Ampofo speaking on behalf of the Union acknowledged the efforts of the government for education more accessible, and appreciated the support he has given Ghanaian Students studying abroad , but expressed the frustration of the student front on delays in payments of stipend and some fees .

“ The situation is leading to dire consequences in a lot of instances, especially for our colleagues studying abroad “, the NUGS President stated .