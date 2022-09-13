Global Fintech investment tops US$107 billion H1 2022

Payments continued to attract the most funding among fintech subsectors, accounting for $43.6 billion in investment compared to the $60.3 billion seen during all of 2021.
Crypto-focused companies attracted $14.2 billion during the period, while investment in the insurtech sector dropped considerably from $14.8 billion in 2021 to $3.8 billion in H1 2022.
Compared to a number of other areas, global investment in regulatory technoogy showed strong resilience in the first half, attracting $5.6 billion in investment across 157 deals.
Meanwhile, in the UK, fintech investment fell deeply to $9.6 billion in H1 this, down from $27.8 billion in the same period the previous year.
Geopolitical uncertainty, turbulent public markets, ongoing supply chain disruption, high levels of inflation and increasing interest rates all contributed to the more subdued levels of investment, says KPMG.
The UK is not alone in seeing a slowdown in fintech investment, with the Americas and EMEA regions both seeing total investment and deal volume slide.