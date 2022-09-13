Global Fintech investment tops US$107 billion H1 2022

Total global fintech funding across mergers and acquisitions, venture capitals and private equities reached $107.8 billion in 2,980 deals in H1 2022 according to a report by KPMG.

Payments continued to attract the most funding among fintech subsectors, accounting for $43.6 billion in investment compared to the $60.3 billion seen during all of 2021.

Crypto-focused companies attracted $14.2 billion during the period, while investment in the insurtech sector dropped considerably from $14.8 billion in 2021 to $3.8 billion in H1 2022.

Compared to a number of other areas, global investment in regulatory technoogy showed strong resilience in the first half, attracting $5.6 billion in investment across 157 deals.