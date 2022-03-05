Global firm to bolster Namibia’s cybersecurity competency

Global cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced Wednesday that it would be collaborating with the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at Namibia’s University of Science and Technology (NUST), in an attempt to enhance the level of cybersecurity competency as well as skills shortage in Namibia.

The collaboration between Check Point’s SecureAcademy and the NUST will see the university’s faculty members complete Check Point Certified Security Administrator training, enabling them to teach a range of cybersecurity courses to NUST’s students, starting this year.

“Through this collaboration, we are strengthening Africa’s cybersecurity landscape, as our lecturers will be passing the crucial cyber skills they have learned onto the next generation of professionals,” according to Dr Mercy Chitauro, Cyber Security Program Coordinator at NUST.

Experts from Namibian Information and communications technology (ICT) companies, Complete Enterprise Solutions (CES) and Salt Essential IT, reiterated the need to provide a strong foundation in the cybersecurity field, in order to nurture positive results in the future.

“Achieving Check Point SecureAcademy status within Namibia is an important step forward in developing a new talent pool of qualified security professionals and a sustainable breeding ground for this talent pool in the country,” said PJ Kotze, General Manager of CES.

Sonja Coetzer, the Managing Director at Salt added that “education initiatives like this are helping build stronger, more secure environments for businesses to compete in a sustainable digital economy, which is so important in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Regional Director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies, Pankaj Bhula said that upon completion of the programme, students will earn a globally recognised credential in cybersecurity. “This new collaboration further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making cybersecurity education accessible to all. With the current shortage of cyber skills, it is essential that we attract more professionals to the field who we can then prepare to take on future cyber threats across Africa.”

In Namibia alone, Check Point Research noted that an organisation experienced an average of 1 382 attacks each week of 2021. The global average of 930 during the same period suggests that Namibian businesses are currently dealing with nearly 49 per cent more cyber threats than the global average. Enditem