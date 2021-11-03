Global Functional Drinks Market (2021 to 2025) – Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Danone and Nestle Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the functional drinks market and it is poised to grow by $46.11 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the functional drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of functional drinks and increasing consumption by millennials.

The functional drinks market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the functional drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Danone SA

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

The report on functional drinks market covers the following areas:

Functional drinks market sizing

Functional drinks market forecast

Functional drinks market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Energy beverages – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Functional fruit and vegetable juices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports beverages – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors.

10. Appendix

