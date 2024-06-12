Global Gender Gap: Progress Slows, Parity Still Five Generations Away

The latest Global Gender Gap Report, published today, reveals that while the world has closed 68.5% of the gender gap, progress has slowed.

At the current rate, it will take another 134 years – equivalent to five generations – to achieve full gender parity. This represents only a 0.1 percentage point improvement since last year.

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, emphasized the urgent need for a renewed global commitment to achieving gender parity, particularly in economic and political spheres. Zahidi stated, “We cannot wait until 2158 for parity. The time for decisive action is now.”

Political Empowerment Key, Economic Participation Improves

Women’s representation in politics has increased at federal and local levels, but top-level positions remain largely inaccessible globally. However, with over 60 national elections in 2024 and the largest global voting population in history, there is hope for improved political representation for women.

Economic participation has seen a slight improvement, with the global labor-force participation rate for women reaching 65.7%, up from a pandemic low of 62.3%. Despite this, disparities remain, especially in leadership roles and earned income.

STEM Fields and AI: Progress and Challenges

The gender gap in STEM fields and AI talent is shrinking, but challenges persist. Women now comprise 29% of entry-level STEM roles, and there has been a doubling in women’s representation in AI engineering since 2016. However, women still only hold 12.2% of C-suite positions.

Looking Ahead: Call for Collaboration

Governments and businesses are urged to shift resources and mindsets to embrace gender parity as essential for sustainable growth. The World Economic Forum is mobilizing a coalition for action in its Global Gender Parity Sprint to 2030, inviting partners from the public and private sectors to join in resetting the trendline to parity.

The report underscores the need for collective action to accelerate progress towards gender parity, ensuring a fair and equitable future for all.