Negotiators in Geneva are closing in on a landmark international treaty aimed at preventing future pandemics, with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Pandemic Agreement poised for adoption at the World Health Assembly later this month.

The legally binding accord, emphasizing a “One Health” approach, seeks to address the interconnected risks posed by human, animal, and environmental health crises.

Dr. Chris Walzer, Executive Director of Health at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), underscored the agreement’s potential during a side event on April 7, calling it a “critical milestone” in mitigating pandemic risks at their source. “This agreement elevates primary prevention by integrating strategies across sectors,” Walzer stated. “It recognizes that pandemics aren’t just health emergencies—they’re driven by issues like deforestation, wildlife trade, and climate change.”

The draft text mandates member states to develop national prevention plans emphasizing multisectoral collaboration and community engagement, particularly in regions where human activity overlaps with wildlife habitats. It also establishes a Conference of the Parties to adapt guidelines as scientific understanding evolves.

However, Walzer cautioned that implementation challenges loom, especially for lower-income nations. “Countries advocating for One Health, like many in Africa, often lack sustained funding and technical resources,” he noted, citing collaborations with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. “Intentions must translate into investments.”

The agreement’s focus on equity and ecological stewardship aligns with WCS’s field work, which prioritizes preventing pathogen spillover through community-led conservation and surveillance. Over 70% of emerging infectious diseases originate in animals, a risk exacerbated by biodiversity loss and unregulated wildlife markets.

If adopted, the pact would mark the first global framework to legally bind nations to preemptive measures against pandemics. Its success, experts argue, hinges on bridging gaps between policy and practical support. “This isn’t just about treaties—it’s about empowering frontline communities,” Walzer emphasized.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement reflects a growing consensus that pandemic prevention requires systemic changes beyond healthcare systems. By linking environmental preservation to public health, the accord acknowledges lessons from COVID-19 and Ebola—yet its legacy will depend on whether wealthier nations commit resources to match its ambitions. For countries like Ghana, where initiatives such as AIDEC’s BPO hub blend economic growth with tech-driven sustainability, such global frameworks could reinforce local efforts to balance development and ecological resilience.