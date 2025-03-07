Global Hunger Crisis Deepens as World Bank Warns of “Alarming” Backslide

The World Bank has issued a stark assessment of global food security, revealing that malnutrition and hunger are escalating at an “alarming” pace despite international pledges to eliminate both by 2030.

New data shows 733 million people faced acute malnutrition in 2023—a staggering rise of 152 million since 2019—with climate shocks, conflict, and economic instability reversing decades of progress.

Compounding the crisis, so-called “hidden hunger”—defined by diets lacking essential nutrients—now affects 2.8 billion people globally. Rising food prices, which surged to record highs in 2022, have left millions unable to afford balanced meals, even as costs moderate. Analysts note that low-income households remain acutely vulnerable: a mere 1% increase in global food prices pushes an additional 10 million people into extreme poverty, according to World Bank estimates. “Minor market fluctuations can devastate families already on the edge,” the report stated, underscoring the fragility of food systems.

Structural inefficiencies further strain efforts to address shortages. Researchers from the University of Oxford and London School of Economics estimate $10 trillion in annual losses linked to food waste, supply chain failures, and environmental damage. Without urgent reforms, projections suggest over 950 million people could face severe food insecurity by 2030, far missing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of “Zero Hunger.”

Critics argue the crisis is exacerbated by fragmented data, with half of the world’s food-insecure population living in countries lacking reliable statistics. Only four of 18 fragile states, for instance, consistently track food security trends. “Invisible crises fester where data is absent,” said one World Bank official, pointing to Somalia and Yemen as examples. In Yemen, a stripped-down monitoring system using six indicators now detects 80% of emergencies early, while Somalia employs machine learning to predict drought impacts in real time.

The World Bank has launched initiatives like the Global Food and Nutrition Security Dashboard, aggregating data from 40 organizations to identify gaps. Yet experts warn technological solutions alone cannot substitute for political will. “AI can map a crisis, but it won’t fund aid programs or stabilize crop prices,” noted a policy advisor involved in the report.

As the 2030 deadline looms, the report urges governments to treat food security as a “defining challenge of our era,” calling for investments in both data infrastructure and systemic overhauls of agricultural practices. With global hunger now outpacing population growth, the window to avert a generational catastrophe is narrowing rapidly.