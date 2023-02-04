Global Info Analytics Poll On John Kumah Is Fake – Ejisu Young Patriots

The Ejisu Young Patriots of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected recent opinion raised by Global Info Analytics on the performance of their MP and Deputy Minister For Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Esq.

It would be recalled that Global Info Analytics released a poll it conducted which suggested that John Kumah’s performance is poor and that he stands the chance of losing the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries and even the constituency seat.

However, Ejisu Young Patriots in a statement signed by its Convener, Dominic Danquah he indicated that the results of Global Info Analytics’ poll is flawed and does not represent the sentiments of the New Patriotic Party delegates in Ejisu and the constituents in general.

The Group gave reasons for their position and called on all to disregard the poll and rather support the John Kumah who, according to them, is working very hard to deliver on his mandate.

Below is the full statement

EJISU is solidly behind John Kumah. Ignore the fake research.

The New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency strongly rejects the recent opinion by the Global Info Analytics on the performance of our MP and Deputy Minister For Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Esq and calls on Ejisuman to reject this fake research.

The poll among several others, suggest that his performance is poor and that he stands the chance of losing the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries and even the parliamentary seat of the constituency.

A thorough examination of the sample size, question asked and sampling technique of the survey shows that their results is flawed and does not represent the sentiments of the New Patriotic Party delegates in Ejisu and the constituents in general.

This is because under the third year reign of the first term of our current MP, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Esq, Ejisu has and is experiencing series of unprecedented developments ever started or completed by a Member of Parliament in the Fourth Republic.

Under the current Member of Parliament, Ejisu can boast of the following:

1.Construction of ten (10) multipurpose sports complex (phase 1) of which 5 are at various stages of completion, and will be ready for commissioning soon.

2.Construction of more than 10 multipurpose toilet facilities across the constituency with each having a mechanized borehole.

3.One community, one pipe borne water project benefiting several communities from Donuaso, Sarpe, Onwe, Abenase, Kwaso, etc

4.Secured employment for about 500 graduates from the constituency

in different sectors of the economy.

5.Ongoing construction of an asphaltic plant at Donuaso for the purpose of asphalting Ejisu community roads.

6.Construction of ultra modern poultry processing facility at Donyina providing employment to the youth.

7.Construction of bridges in several communities within the constituency.

8.Lobbied for the recommencement of work on the Boankra Inland Port and continues to advocate for its completion.

9.Lobbied for the recommencement of work on the Greater Kumasi Industrial City Project in Ejisu.

10. Construction of a fish pond at Adarko Jachie, and enrolling about 100 youth into aquaculture.

11.Reroofing of Onwe government hospital.

12. Assisted in the construction and uplifting of several educational facilities in different schools within the constituency. (Ejisuman SHS, Bonwire SHS, KWATEC, Onwe SHS , CHRISEC and others.)

13. Provision of 2000 bags of cement to various basic schools and communities within the constituency.

14. Provision of over 1,200 school desks to senior high schools within the constituency.

15. Donation of over 8000 face masks to the Ejisu Municipal Education Directorate during COVID 19 era.

16. Donation of educational materials to the Ejisu Municipal Education Directorate.

17. Provision of lab equipment to Onwe Senior High School.

18. Provision of roofing sheets to several community installations including schools, hospitals , community centers and churches.

19. Supported Ejisu Pig farmers association with GHC 50,000 to lessen the impact of the swine flu when they were hit and lost about 2000 pigs.

20. Provided scholarships to over 300 brilliant but needy students.

21. Supported several farmers within the constituency with agricultural inputs.

22. Supported rice farmers in the constituency with fertilisers.

23. Supported unemployed constituents with 500 sewing machines and 100 hairdryers.

24. Formation of Ejisu Club 100 which aims at supporting startups and already existing businesses needing support and funding in the constituency .

25. Donation of sewing machines and hairdryers to the Yaa Asantewaa Women Empowerment center.

26. Special donations to several widows within the constituency.

27. Provision of supports to the various security services within the constituency.

28. Supported the construction of Green houses projects at Essieninpong

29. Lobbied and facilitated the constructing of tractor assembling plant and manufacturing of farm equipment at Essieninpong with support from the Indian Eximbank.

30. Lobbied and facilitated ongoing work on the upgrade of tourism sites including the Yaa Asantewaa Museum in Ejisu, Kente Village at Bonwire among several others.

The list is endless

The evidence of these projects can be located on the Facebook page of the Member of Parliament, several media reports and beneficiaries abound in the constituency.

It therefore cannot be the case that the constituents of Ejisu after seeing and experiencing all these good works by the young MP will vote him out.

If fake researchers like Global Info Analytics do not change their ways they will soon lose their relevance in our body politics.

We therefore call on all and sundry to disregard this poll and rather support our member of parliament who is working very hard to deliver on his mandate.

Signed

Ejisu Young Patriots, New Patriotic Party

Dominic Danquah- Convenor