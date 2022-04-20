Global InfoAnalytics Poll Puts Alan Ahead Of Bawumia

The latest poll by the Global InfoAnalytics from the country’s sixteen regions has put Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen ahead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP’s flagbearer contest.

The second National tracking poll by the research organisation saw the Minister of Trade and Industry coming from behind to lead the Vice President by 36% to 33%.

Earlier, Dr Bawumia had taken a commanding lead but the latest poll saw Mr Kyerematen making gains in critical regions to assume the lead.

Out of the sixteen regions, Mr Kyerematen won all except for the Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East regions.