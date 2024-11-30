Global InfoAnalytics Predicts John Mahama’s Victory in 2024 Ghanaian Presidential Election

Research firm Global InfoAnalytics has forecasted a clear victory for John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, in Ghana’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

According to their prediction, Mahama is expected to secure 52.2% of the vote, leading Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is projected to receive 41.4%.

Other contenders, including Alan Kyeremanten and independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, are forecasted to garner 2.5% and 3.0% of the vote, respectively, while minor candidates are expected to collectively account for 0.9%.

Parliamentary Landscape

In addition to the presidential race, Global InfoAnalytics predicts that the NDC will dominate the parliamentary elections with an estimated 150 seats, compared to the NPP’s 99 seats. One independent candidate is expected to win a seat, while 29 constituencies remain highly competitive and too close to call.

Regional Breakdown

Mahama is anticipated to perform well in several key regions, including Greater Accra, Central, Western, Volta, and Bono East. On the other hand, Bawumia is expected to retain control in strongholds like the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, and North East regions.

Voter Engagement

Global InfoAnalytics forecasts an average voter turnout of 77.6%, with regional variations influencing the final outcomes. The firm has promised to provide a detailed breakdown of constituency predictions following the polls on December 7, 2024.