Global Initiative Aims to Cut Livestock Methane Emissions Through Genetics

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) has joined a $27.4 million global effort to reduce methane emissions from livestock by leveraging natural genetic variations in animal digestion.

Funded by the Bezos Earth Fund and the Global Methane Hub, the initiative will span five continents, supporting research and breeding programs to identify and scale climate-efficient livestock.

Hayden Montgomery, Agriculture Program Director at the Global Methane Hub, emphasized the project’s broader significance. “This initiative accelerates public-good research on enteric methane,” he said. “By building a coordinated foundation across breeds and regions, we aim to deliver practical solutions that benefit both farmers and the climate.”

ILRI’s role focuses on two complementary strategies: selecting genetically low-methane-emitting cattle and developing anti-methanogenic forage tailored for African smallholder farmers. The genetic initiative will screen over 100,000 animals worldwide, integrating findings into breeding programs to promote methane efficiency as a standard trait. Concurrently, the forage project targets high-yielding, tropical plants that reduce methane production during digestion.

Methane, a greenhouse gas over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over two decades, is significantly emitted by cattle. Research shows that some animals within herds naturally produce up to 30% less methane. By breeding these low-emitting traits—akin to selecting for milk yield or fertility—farmers could achieve annual emission reductions of 1% to 2%, cumulatively cutting methane by 30% over 20 years without altering diets or infrastructure.

“This marks a turning point for climate-smart livestock in Africa,” said ILRI Director General Appolinaire Djikeng. “Harnessing genetics and data equips farmers with tools to enhance productivity, resilience, and sustainability.” Partners include South Africa’s Agriculture Research Council and Benin’s Université d’Abomey-Calavi.

Andy Jarvis of the Bezos Earth Fund highlighted the initiative’s simplicity. “Using existing traits in herds, we can lock in climate benefits for generations,” he said. Roel Veerkamp of Wageningen University added that the effort aligns with their mission to “explore nature’s potential to improve life.”

The project underscores a growing emphasis on scalable, science-driven solutions to align livestock systems with global climate goals while supporting food security and livelihoods.