Global Iris Prize Champions Youth-Led Climate Innovation

A groundbreaking initiative is rallying behind young environmental visionaries as the 2025 Iris Prize opens its call for entries, offering grants, mentorship, and a global platform to teens and young adults spearheading grassroots climate action.

Founded by financier Ben Goldsmith and philanthropist Kate Rothschild, the prize—now under the Global Fund for Children—aims to dismantle the stark funding barriers facing youth-led projects, particularly in the Global South, where less than 1% of institutional climate finance reaches young leaders.

Now in its fourth year, the Iris Prize awards $30,000 annually across three tiers: the Seed ($5,000), Stem ($10,000), and flagship Iris Prize ($15,000). Beyond funding, winners gain access to tailored mentorship, communications training, and a global network of peer advisors, fostering collaboration over competition. “Young people aren’t just future leaders—they’re solving crises *now*,” said Goldsmith. “Yet the world invests pennies in their potential. We’re here to change that calculus.”

The urgency is clear. From Bolivia’s Uru Uru Lake, where 2024 winner Gustavo Blanco’s team filters polluted waters using native plants, to Sierra Leonean beekeepers reviving ecosystems, past recipients exemplify the prize’s impact. Blanco credits the Iris grant with scaling community-led gardens and anti-pollution efforts: “This support turned local ideas into lifelines for our environment.”

Despite these successes, disparities persist. Youth-led groups in the Global North receive 16 times more funding than their Southern counterparts, per ClimateWorks Foundation—a gap the Iris Prize deliberately counters. Over 80% of its 20 funded projects since 2022 operate in regions disproportionately battered by climate impacts but starved of resources.

“These leaders don’t need saviors; they need allies,” said Iris Project Director Millie Edwards. “Our role isn’t to dictate solutions but to listen, then equip them with tools to amplify their work.” This ethos extends to the prize’s Youth Advisory Panel, where past winners like Kenya’s Steve Misati mentor new cohorts, fostering a cycle of knowledge-sharing.

Judging this year’s entries are luminaries such as Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti and Earthshot laureate Desmond Alugnoa, who emphasize scalable, community-rooted solutions. “Innovation isn’t just tech—it’s indigenous wisdom meeting modern science,” noted Alugnoa.

As applications pour in from Guatemala’s aquaculture trainees to Indonesian river clean-up crews, the Iris Prize underscores a rising truth: the fiercest climate solutions aren’t crafted in boardrooms but in the neighborhoods least heard. For Goldsmith, the equation is simple: “Bet on these young minds, or gamble with our planet’s future.”