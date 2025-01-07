Global Job Market Set for Major Change: 78 Million New Jobs by 2030

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 reveals that the global job market is set to undergo a major transformation by 2030, with technological advancements, economic pressures, and demographic shifts reshaping industries worldwide.

The report predicts a net increase of 78 million new jobs by 2030, despite 92 million roles being displaced due to technological disruptions, including advancements in AI and automation.

Technological innovation is a central driver of change, with skills in artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity expected to see the most significant growth. However, as many jobs are automated or altered by these advancements, the demand for human skills, such as creativity, resilience, and adaptability, will remain essential. The combination of technical and human capabilities will be increasingly crucial for success in a rapidly evolving job market.

According to the report, frontline roles in essential sectors like agriculture, care, and education are set to see the highest growth, driven by demographic shifts and an ageing population in higher-income countries. For example, there will be rising demand for healthcare workers and secondary school teachers. Technological changes, particularly in AI and renewable energy, are also fueling job creation in specialized sectors, such as environmental engineering and energy systems. However, roles in administrative support, such as cashiers and graphic designers, are on the decline due to automation technologies like generative AI.

The report highlights the persistent challenge of the skills gap, with 63% of employers citing it as a major barrier to adapting their businesses to global trends. By 2030, an estimated 59 out of every 100 workers will need to be reskilled or upskilled to remain competitive. Yet, 11 of those workers may not receive the necessary training, leaving more than 120 million people at risk of being displaced from their current jobs. This underlines the urgent need for both businesses and governments to invest in upskilling programs and bridge the widening skills gap.

AI, in particular, is reshaping business models, with half of employers worldwide planning to realign their strategies to leverage the opportunities it presents. While 77% of employers plan to upskill their workforce to cope with these changes, a significant number also intend to reduce their employee numbers as AI automates certain tasks. This shift creates a delicate balance, where companies must manage workforce transitions and invest in training to ensure a smooth transition into new roles.

The economic landscape also plays a crucial role in the evolving job market. The rising cost of living and economic slowdowns are expected to displace millions of jobs globally. However, these pressures are simultaneously increasing demand for workers with strong problem-solving and adaptability skills. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions are reshaping the global workforce, with a rise in demand for roles in cybersecurity as companies adapt to shifting industrial policies.

As AI and other technologies rapidly change the nature of work, the report stresses the need for urgent action. Governments, businesses, and educational institutions must collaborate to ensure that workers are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in fast-growing sectors. Without this proactive approach, millions of workers could face unemployment or underemployment.

As Till Leopold, Head of Work, Wages, and Job Creation at the World Economic Forum, notes, the time for action is now. “The opportunity to prepare workers for the jobs of tomorrow is critical,” he says, emphasizing that businesses and governments must work together to ensure that the global workforce is resilient and adaptable. With the right investments in education and skills training, the workforce of the future can meet the challenges posed by these sweeping changes, turning disruption into opportunity for millions of workers worldwide.