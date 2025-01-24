Global Leaders Share Bold Visions at the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos brought together influential leaders from across the globe to discuss transformative ideas for shaping the future.

Notably, US President Donald J. Trump outlined his ambitious economic agenda aimed at revitalizing the American economy and encouraging investment, promising “the largest tax cut in American history” alongside a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%. He also emphasized his intention to increase investment in US energy, particularly by fast-tracking permits for new oil and gas projects, and highlighted the country’s vast reserves of natural resources. Trump urged OPEC to lower oil prices, suggesting that this could play a crucial role in ending the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, while also expressing hope for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the growing concerns around artificial intelligence (AI), Cardinal Peter Kodwo Turkson, speaking on behalf of Pope Francis, emphasized the Catholic Church’s support for scientific and technological progress while urging caution in AI’s implementation. Pope Francis called for global collaboration to ensure AI benefits humanity ethically, warning of its potential risks in public discourse and its impact on truth.

Argentine President Javier Milei also captured attention with his bold economic approach, asserting that the old economic scripts no longer work and calling for fresh solutions to address global economic challenges. He presented Argentina as a model of fiscal responsibility, crediting the nation with taking necessary steps to combat inflation and restore stability.

On the social front, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus spoke about the powerful impact of student-led protests in Bangladesh, which led to the downfall of a 15-year dictatorship in July 2024. Yunus emphasized the importance of empowering youth, noting the significant role that young people, shaped by technology, play in the future of global change. He warned politicians around the world not to suppress this generation’s potential, as their push for transformation is unstoppable.

This year’s WEF Annual Meeting underscored the centrality of innovation, collaboration, and ethical accountability in the face of global challenges, from economic revitalization to the role of emerging technologies and youth activism. Leaders are now tasked with crafting solutions that balance progress with responsibility for the betterment of societies worldwide.