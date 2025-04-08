Global Markets Plunge as Tariffs Spark Fears

Major stock indexes around the world experienced a dramatic downturn on Monday amid growing alarm over President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The aggressive tariff measures, announced last Wednesday, have unsettled investors and led to widespread selling of riskier assets, with trading volumes reflecting a level of panic reminiscent of the 1987 crash.

U.S. markets were among the hardest hit as the S&P 500 plunged from its record high by more than 21 percent during the morning session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite each faced significant losses.

Even a brief rebound prompted by false rumors of a tariff pause evaporated quickly after the White House denied the reports, underscoring the volatility and uncertainty gripping investors.

Across Europe, major benchmark indexes opened in the red and continued to fall throughout the day. The FTSE 100 lost about 5 percent, France’s CAC 40 dropped by over 5 percent, and the pan-European STOXX 600 slipped more than 6 percent in early trading.

Germany’s DAX index, among the most volatile, saw a sharp decline of nearly 10 percent before partially recovering, erasing much of the substantial gains made earlier in the year. In other parts of the world, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 experienced its most significant one-day drop since May 2020, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index recorded its steepest decline since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Economic experts and market analysts have voiced strong concerns that the new tariff policies will exacerbate global economic headwinds. Chief economists point out that the unilateral actions taken by the United States are self-inflicted and have left the market with no historical point of reference for current volatility.

Prominent voices in the financial community, including British entrepreneur Richard Branson and analysts at advisory firms, warned that the ongoing tariff measures could trigger a prolonged economic contraction and inflict long-term damage on investor confidence. Leading voices in the investment community argue that sustained tariffs risk further escalating trade tensions and undermining market stability across economies already struggling to adapt to a turbulent global environment.

The fallout from the tariff announcement has prompted a stark realization among investors that every moment of market uncertainty carries severe economic implications. With trillions of dollars in market value already lost, the consequences of this episode could extend beyond short-term price corrections to potentially higher inflation and slower global growth.

The relentless nature of the current selloff reflects not only the immediate shock of the new measures but also a broader sentiment of deep-seated mistrust in the reliability of U.S. trade policy. In an environment marked by uncertainty and widespread fear, the sustained impact of these policies will likely continue to ripple across global markets, reshaping investor strategies and prompting a reexamination of long-standing economic forecasts.