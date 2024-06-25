Global Medical Body Urges Gambia to Uphold Ban on Female Genital Mutilation

The World Medical Association has issued a stark call to Gambian authorities, urging an immediate halt to efforts aimed at repealing the ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) established in 2015.

Dr. Lujain AlQodmani, President of the World Medical Association, underscored the severity of the issue, stating that FGM not only violates human rights but also poses life-threatening health risks to women and girls. The international medical community is resolute in its opposition to any attempts to lift the ban, highlighting the irreversible health implications associated with the practice.

The WMA’s stance is in complete alignment with international human rights agreements, including the Maputo Protocol and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which the Gambia has committed to uphold. The association strongly condemns the involvement of medical professionals in such practices, emphasizing the long-lasting health complications, including haemorrhages, infections, and chronic pain, that can result from FGM.

In response to recent legislative developments, where Gambian MPs endorsed a bill to reconsider the ban, Dr AlQodmani has called for immediate legislative measures to reinforce protections against FGM. These developments have sparked concerns among human rights advocates and the international medical community, who are urging Gambian authorities to align with global human rights standards.

The WMA’s advocacy intensifies ahead of the parliamentary committee’s review and subsequent vote, which will determine the fate of the ban. This crucial decision is scheduled during the upcoming session from June 24 to July 24, underscoring the urgency of our call to action.