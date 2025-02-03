Global Medical Body Urges U.S. to Shield Humanitarian Aid Amid Funding Freeze

The World Medical Association (WMA) has issued an urgent plea to the U.S. government to exempt critical healthcare and humanitarian programs from a 90-day suspension of foreign aid, mandated by a sweeping executive order signed by President Joe Biden on January 20, 2025.

The order, titled Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, pauses new funding allocations and disbursements while the administration reviews aid programs for alignment with revised policy priorities.

In a sharply worded statement, the WMA warned that freezing medical assistance—including vaccines, malnutrition support, and emergency care—could have catastrophic consequences for vulnerable communities reliant on U.S.-backed initiatives. While acknowledging the need for periodic aid reviews, the global physicians’ group emphasized that healthcare “cannot be paused without costing lives.”

“Healthcare transcends geopolitics. Halting aid now risks unraveling decades of progress in disease prevention and maternal health, particularly in conflict zones and regions already grappling with crises,” said WMA President Dr. Ashok Philip. He stressed that infectious diseases, malnutrition, and displacement emergencies “do not adhere to political timelines,” urging Washington to carve out exemptions for lifesaving programs.

The WMA also called on other nations to bolster their contributions to global health initiatives during the U.S. funding hiatus, framing the pause as a test of international solidarity. “This is not a moment for finger-pointing, but for collective action,” Dr. Philip added. “If one nation steps back, others must step forward to prevent gaps in care.”

The executive order has drawn mixed reactions, with supporters arguing it ensures taxpayer-funded aid reflects current strategic goals. Critics, however, fear the review could politicize humanitarian programs, disproportionately impacting regions like sub-Saharan Africa and war-torn areas where U.S. aid underpins healthcare infrastructure.

The WMA’s appeal underscores a broader tension between sovereignty-driven policy shifts and the interconnected nature of global health. With climate-related disasters, antibiotic resistance, and pandemic preparedness looming as universal challenges, the association reiterated that healthcare must remain a “non-negotiable pillar” of international cooperation.

As the 90-day freeze begins, aid organizations brace for disruptions. Programs addressing HIV/AIDS, malaria, and childhood immunizations—long supported by U.S. funding—face uncertainty, raising concerns about resurgent outbreaks. The WMA has pledged to monitor the fallout closely, urging governments to treat healthcare not as a bargaining chip, but as a “moral imperative.”

For now, the world watches whether Washington will heed medical experts’ warnings—or let policy reviews eclipse humanity’s most vulnerable.