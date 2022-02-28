Global Mercy® Arrives in Rotterdam – and Everyone Is Invited to Come on Board!

World’s largest civilian hospital ship is open to the public between February 28, 2022, and March 14, 2022, offering free in-person and virtual tours and events

Everyone is invited to join the Global Mercy Experience; a virtual or in-person tour of the new hospital ship. During the Global Mercy’s visit to Rotterdam, the ship’s crew of volunteer professionals will continue to outfit the ship for its final mission: to provide free surgeries to those with little access and to serve as a platform for free training to local healthcare workers in Africa.

On March 15, the Global Mercy will depart Dutch shores, setting course for Granadilla, Tenerife for further outfitting before continuing the journey towards Dakar, Senegal to provide medical training in the coming months.

Gert van de Weerdhof, CEO of Mercy Ships, is delighted with the arrival of the Global Mercy: “It’s a great honour to present the Global Mercy. Thanks to the Global Mercy’s state-of-the-art facilities, training areas and sheer size, we can make an even bigger impact for people who currently lack access to the surgical care they so desperately need. We are very grateful for the opportunity to welcome visitors aboard our ship — both virtual and in-person and introduce them to our crew and our mission. It’s going to be an exciting two weeks! This visit was made possible thanks to generous partners and major sponsors such as Stena RoRo, Alcon and BD.”

Program

The Global Mercy is open to the public from Monday, February 28, 2022, with online registration. Each day, free interactive tours are available for our visitors: an immersive Global Mercy Experience, engaging them in the world of patients, medical volunteers, life on board, surgeries and training Mercy Ships provides on this unique hospital ship.

Virtual and Online Events

A virtual version of the Global Mercy tour is also available, giving people all around the world the opportunity to enjoy the same experience as our in-person visitors.

In addition, Mercy Ships will hold various online activities that offer schools, churches, corporate and business interests, medical and maritime professionals the opportunity to delve into the work we do in Africa.

Donors, corporate sponsors, and anyone interested in volunteering at Mercy Ships can see for themselves, the positive results of their donations of time, money, or in-kind donations.

The complete program and the opportunity to register for a virtual tour can be found at: www.globalmercy.org.

Doubling impact in Africa

The Global Mercy joins the organization’s current hospital ship, the Africa Mercy. With this new ship, Mercy Ships desire is to double its impact, both with life-changing surgeries, as well as through education and training of local healthcare providers in Africa. When both ships are in full service, Mercy Ships hopes to perform more than 5,000 surgeries, more than 28,000 dental treatments annually, and train more than 2,800 medical professionals a year.

The Global Mercy is 174 meters long and 28.6 meters wide. It has six operating rooms, 200 beds, a laboratory, general outpatient clinics and eye and dental clinics. The total area of the hospital department is 7,000 square meters.

The ship can accommodate 950 people when docked, including 641 crew members, who are made up of volunteers from all over the world. In addition to the hospital, the ship contains the latest training facilities. For more than 30 years Mercy Ships has contributed to the sustainable development of local medical care throughout West and Central Africa.

About Mercy Ships

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations, with an average of over 1,200 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time. For more information click on www.mercyships.org.

