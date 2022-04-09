Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market to 2026 – Featuring BASF, TIB Chemicals and Technic Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Metal Finishing Chemicals Market – Forecasts from 2021 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The metal finishing chemicals market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.39% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$11.338 billion in 2026 from US$8.978 billion in 2019.

Companies Mentioned

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

TIB Chemicals AG

Atotech

Technic, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Artek Surfin Chemicals, Ltd.

Gilbert and Jones

OS-TECH

Heatbath Corporation

Metal finishing chemicals are used to improve the physical appearance and characteristics of metallic surfaces by polishing, plating, and etching them. Metal finishing chemicals aid in the modification and control of surface characteristics such as corrosion resistance, tarnish resistance, electrical and wear resistance, reflectivity and appearance, hardness, chemical resistance, and electrical conductivity, among others.

The metal finishing chemicals market is expanding due to increased demand for wear-resistant and long-lasting products. The increasing number of applications from the automotive industry, the growth of the printed circuit board industry, rising chemical usages in aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhauls, and favorable government policies are all expected to boost the growth of the metal finishing chemicals market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing demand for bio-based cleaning chemicals, as well as rapid urbanisation and changing lifestyles, would provide sufficient possibilities for the metal finishing chemicals market to expand over the projected period.

However, hazardous waste disposal and wastewater management regulations, as well as the substitution of metals with inexpensive plastic, are acting as market constraints for the expansion of metal finishing chemicals.

Growth Factors:

Automotive industry expansion drives growth

The metal finishing process, particularly electroplating, is critical in the automobile industry. It employs electrodeposition, a low-cost method of providing thin wear and corrosion-resistant metal surface coating on automobile components. Various automobile components, such as gearbox parts, engines, drive axles, vehicle exteriors, and others, require corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and rust-resistant finishes, as well as a clean look. As the automobile sector expands, the metal finishing chemicals market is expected to develop more in the future years.

Restraints

Substitution of metals by plastics

Manufacturers benefit from replacing metal with plastic since it reduces costs and improves product quality. Because the weight of goods such as automobiles drops substantially when plastic parts are used, many automobile sectors are moving toward plastics rather than metals to manufacture lightweight vehicles. Plastics also assist in improving transportation for end-use industries by lowering shipping costs for automobile imports and exports. During the projected period, all of these superior properties of plastic serve as a restraint for the metal finishing chemical market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, is projected to restrict market development due to the temporary shutdown of industrial facilities all over the world, as well as the disruptions in the supply chain network induced by the lockdowns. These limitations hampered not only the operations of metal finishing chemical market participants, but also those of its end-use sectors, such as automotive and manufacturing.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Hybrid Chemicals

By Application

Conversion Coating

Cleaning

Rust Preventive

Plating

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/541g7k

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900