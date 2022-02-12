Global Microwave Oven Market (2021 to 2026) – by Product Type, Application, Structure, Size, Distribution Channel and Geography – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Microwave Oven Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Structure, Size, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Microwave Oven Market is estimated to be USD 8.10 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.09 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Key factors such as the rising trend of ready-to-eat food, higher disposable income, and growing working-class segment are driving the market’s growth. The increasing propensity of home and restaurants consumer to spend on appliances that assist them in kitchen chores has generated a growing demand for microwave ovens.

However, factors such as the high cost of premium products and the inherent inefficiency of electric power are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, preference towards traditional cooking due to severe consequences for health is a major challenge for the market.

The Global Microwave Oven Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, Structure, Size, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microwave Oven Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence’s Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Trend of Ready To Eat Food and Frozen Food

Higher Disposable Income and Increasing Diverse Eating Preferences & Lifestyles

Raising Awareness about Energy Conservation

Assist Restaurant in Kitchen Chores

Restraints

Issues with Warranty and Maintenance

Inherent Inefficiency Of Electric Power

Opportunities

Development of Energy-Efficient Microwave Ovens

Growing Demand for Smart Appliances and Integration of IoT

Challenges

Severe consequences for health

Companies Mentioned

Bajaj

Brandt

Breville

Godrej

Guangdong Galanz

Hoover

IFB Appliances

ITW Food Equipment

June Life

Kenstar

LG Electronics

Midea

Miele

Morphy Richards

Moulinex

Robert Bosch

Samsung

Sharp

Whirlpool

