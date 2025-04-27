Global Mourners Gather for Historic Farewell to Pope Francis

Vatican City stood still on April 26, 2025, as world leaders and ordinary faithful united in a poignant farewell to Pope Francis, whose transformative papacy redefined the Catholic Church’s engagement with contemporary challenges.

The funeral mass at St. Peter’s Basilica drew over 400,000 mourners, including 61 heads of state, creating an unprecedented gathering that reflected the late pontiff’s unique ability to bridge divides.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presided over the ceremony, which honored a leader known for his radical humility and commitment to social justice. The diverse congregation – ranging from U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to migrant communities and poverty advocates – mirrored Francis’ vision of an inclusive church. His final resting place at Santa Maria Maggiore, rather than traditional papal tombs, and the modest inscription “Franciscus” on his grave, served as powerful reminders of his rejection of pomp.

As the adapted Popemobile carried his plain wooden casket through Rome’s streets, emotional crowds including many refugees and homeless persons – groups central to his ministry – paid tribute to the pope who had washed their feet and opened Vatican doors to them. The ceremony’s most stirring moment came when a delegation from Buenos Aires’ slums, where the former Cardinal Bergoglio ministered, processed with symbols of his work with the poor.

First Minister John Swinney of Scotland, representing the UK, captured the global sentiment, calling the service “a profound reflection of Francis’ legacy – where the powerful and powerless stood as equals before God.”

This egalitarian spirit, which saw the pope frequently criticize economic inequality and environmental destruction, now becomes part of his enduring challenge to both the Church and world leaders. With the funeral concluded, attention turns to how Francis’ vision of a “poor church for the poor” will shape the upcoming conclave and Catholicism’s future direction.