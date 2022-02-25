Global Muslim Caliph Warns of Dire Consequences of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

· “There is still time for the world to step back from the brink of disaster.”

In relation to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Caliph, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad has said:

“For many years, I have warned the major powers of the world that they must heed the lessons from history, particularly in relation to the two catastrophic and devastating world wars that took place in the 20th Century. In this regard, in the past, I have written letters to the leaders of various nations urging them to set aside their national and vested interests in order to prioritise the peace and security of the world by adopting true justice at all levels of society. Most regrettably, now a war in Ukraine has started and so the situation has become extremely grave and precarious. Furthermore, it has the potential to escalate even further depending on the next steps of the Russian government and the response of NATO and the major powers. Unquestionably, the consequences of any escalation will be horrific and destructive in the extreme. And so, it is the critical need of the hour that every possible effort is made to avoid further warfare and violence. There is still time for the world to step back from the brink of disaster and so, for the sake of humanity, I urge Russia, NATO and all major powers to concentrate all their efforts on seeking to de-escalate the conflict and working towards a peaceful solution through diplomacy.

As the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, I can only draw the attention of the world’s political leaders towards prioritising the peace of the world and setting aside their national interests and enmities for the sake of the wellbeing of all mankind. Thus, it is my sincere prayer that the world’s leaders act with sense and wisdom and strive for the betterment of humanity.

I pray that the world leaders strive earnestly to safeguard and protect mankind, both today and in the future, from the torment of warfare, bloodshed and destruction. And so, from the depths of my heart, I pray that the leaders of the major powers and their governments do not take steps that will serve to destroy the future of our children and next generations. Rather, their every effort and motivation should be to ensure that we bequeath to those that follow us a world of peace and prosperity.

I pray that the world’s leaders pay heed to the need of the hour and value, above all else, their obligation to ensure the peace and stability of the world. May Allah the Almighty protect all innocent and defenceless people and may true and lasting peace in the world prevail. Ameen.”

MIRZA MASROOR AHMAD

Khalifatul Masih V

HEAD OF THE WORLDWIDE

AHMADIYYA MUSLIM COMMUNITY