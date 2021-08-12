Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July – IEA

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tife Owolabi/EPA/Shutterstock (7962013c) A Photograph Made Available on 24 February 2015 Shows Nigerian Naval Personnel Guarding Onboard Vessel Mt Redemption After Seizing Illegal Oil Shipment in the Bayelsa State Niger Delta Nigeria 23 February 2015 According to Reports Nigerian Authorities Seized the Ghanaian Owned Vessel Mt Redemption Carrying 100 Tons of Stolen Crude Oil Official Estimates Say Some 60 000 Barrels of Oil Are Stolen Each Day From Pipelines and Traded Illegally Nigeria Bayelsa Nigeria Illegal Oil Trade - Feb 2015
Global oil demand saw a 120,000 barrels per day month-on-month decrease in July, as the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus strain undermined deliveries in Asia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

“Global oil demand surged by 3.8 mb/d month-on-month (m-o-m) in June, almost three times the seasonal norm, led by increased mobility in North America and Europe. However, demand growth abruptly reversed course in July. We now estimate that demand fell in July (-120 kb/d m-o-m), as the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant undermined deliveries in China (-760 kb/d m-o-m), Indonesia (-130 kb/d m-o-m) and other parts of Asia,” the IEA said it its fresh oil market report.

