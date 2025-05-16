Global Oil Demand Growth Slows as Energy Transition Accelerates

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has significantly downgraded its 2025 oil demand forecast, projecting growth will slow to 740,000 barrels per day (bpd) amid economic headwinds and surging electric vehicle adoption.

The revised outlook, detailed in the agency’s May Oil Market Report, reflects weakening consumption patterns across major economies and structural shifts in transportation energy use.

First quarter demand increased by 990,000 bpd, but the IEA anticipates a sharp deceleration to 650,000 bpd for the remainder of 2025. Persistent trade tensions following U.S. tariff hikes and tepid economic indicators from China and India have contributed to the downward revision. While recent diplomatic efforts have eased some trade friction, the agency warns uncertainty continues to suppress industrial activity and fuel consumption.

Simultaneously, record EV sales are reshaping long-term demand patterns. “The energy transition is visibly impacting oil markets,” the report notes, with transportation – historically the largest oil-consuming sector – facing fundamental changes. On the supply side, both the IEA and OPEC have trimmed production forecasts, citing reduced U.S. shale investment and cautious output strategies among non-OPEC+ producers.

The converging trends suggest a new equilibrium for global oil markets, with 2026 demand growth expected to remain subdued at 760,000 bpd. These projections underscore how climate policies and technological disruption are gradually altering the world’s energy consumption profile.