Global Oil Price Drop Offers Slight Relief at the Pump, Currency Woes Linger

Ghanaian motorists and businesses could see modest dips in fuel prices by mid-February 2025 as global oil costs decline, though persistent cedi depreciation threatens to blunt the relief, according to the Institute for Energy Security (IES).

The anticipated price adjustments reflect a tug-of-war between falling international crude benchmarks and local currency instability, leaving consumers navigating a fragile balance.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slid 5.65% in early February, dropping from $81.08 to $74.74 per barrel. Analysts attribute the decline to rising U.S. crude inventories and seasonal demand shifts. This downward trend rippled through refined fuel markets, with gasoline prices slipping 1.26% to $722.17 per metric ton and diesel tumbling 4.5% to $708.67 per ton. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) saw a marginal 0.22% dip to $622.46 per ton, according to Standard & Poor’s Platts data.

Yet the cedi’s ongoing struggles threaten to offset these gains. The local currency weakened 2.18% against the U.S. dollar in the same period, trading at GH¢15.42—a slide that inflates import costs for petroleum products. “The second half of February will bring mixed reactions,” the IES noted, acknowledging the clash between global price relief and domestic economic pressures.

Retail fuel prices had climbed steadily earlier in the month, with gasoline averaging GH¢15.61 per liter, diesel at GH¢15.65, and LPG at GH¢18.79 per kilogram. While the IES projects slight reductions for gasoline and diesel, LPG—critical for households and small businesses—is expected to hold firm. Any dip at the pump would mark a tentative reversal after months of increases, though analysts caution that the extent of relief hinges on oil marketing companies (OMCs) balancing global data with currency realities.

“OMCs will weigh multiple factors—existing stockpiles, competitive positioning, forex pressures—before adjusting prices,” said Derick Xatse, an IES research analyst. Firms like Benab Oil, Star Oil, and Zen Petroleum currently offer some of the lowest rates, though their pricing strategies may shift as market dynamics evolve.

For consumers, the outlook remains cautiously uncertain. While global trends hint at respite, the cedi’s fragility underscores Ghana’s vulnerability to external economic shocks. Households reliant on LPG for cooking, and businesses grappling with transport and energy costs, face a lingering squeeze, highlighting the delicate interplay between international markets and local realities. Even marginal fuel price cuts, if realized, may offer little more than a temporary pause in an ongoing battle for affordability.