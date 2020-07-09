Global Open Initiative launches 2020 ‘Parliament of Ghana Challenge’ in Ghana

Global Open Initiative, GOIF, on July 4, 2020, launched the second edition of the ‘Parliament of Ghana Challenge’, A Wikipedia and Wikidata edit-a-thon contest that seeks is to create and improve Wikipedia and Wikidata articles of Ghanaian parliamentarians from the 1st republic to date. The online contest, according to the founders, Zita Ursula Zage and Sadik Shahadu is a year-long program with a total of six contests.

The first contest, which started after the launch on July 4 will end on July 31, 2020. Winners for each competition will walk away with gift vouchers of 300 cedis and above based on their contributions and edit counts.

This year, the contest has about 40 people participating, but expected to increase in the proceeding contests after this one.

The project lead, Emmanuel Yeboah said: “At the end of the project, we want to increase the awareness of Wikipedia and Wikidata in the country, and we want to do so by organizing a series of contests to create and improve biographies of Ghanaian parliamentarians on the biggest online encyclopedia, Wikipedia and its sister project, Wikidata.”

“Through these competitions, we expect to reach out to many experienced and new editors through the online workshops we will be organizing before each competition,” he added.

GOIF is the organizer of the ‘Parliament of Ghana Challenge’ with support from Wikipedia and Wikidata.

About Global Open Initiative Foundation

Global Open Initiative Foundation is a not-for-profit organization based in Ghana and working internationally to promote data access and open educational resources.

