Global Outage Hits Microsoft Services, Including Bing and Copilot AI

A widespread outage has disrupted various Microsoft services, affecting users worldwide and causing frustration among those reliant on platforms such as Bing search engine and Copilot AI tool.

User Complaints Surge: On Thursday, social media platforms buzzed with complaints from users unable to access Microsoft services. Third-party platforms like DuckDuckGo, which utilize Microsoft’s infrastructure, were also impacted by the outage.

TechCentral’s Experience: Even TechCentral faced difficulties accessing Bing on Thursday morning, encountering error messages indicating connectivity issues. The Bing status page, typically used to check service status, echoed the same error, exacerbating user concerns.

Copilot AI Down: Copilot, Microsoft’s AI chatbot integrated into Bing, suffered from the outage as well. Users attempting to access the Copilot website were met with unavailability, further compounding the disruption.

Global Reach of Outage: The outage reverberated across the globe, affecting users across different regions. Downdetector.com, a website tracking website outages, recorded a surge in complaints related to Bing and DuckDuckGo, both reliant on Microsoft services.

Signs of Recovery: By mid-morning, signs of service restoration emerged, with both Bing and DuckDuckGo websites becoming accessible again. However, the Microsoft Copilot website remained elusive, indicating that the recovery process was still underway.

Ongoing Monitoring: While services began to return to normalcy, vigilance remained paramount. Users and tech observers continued to monitor the situation closely, hoping for a swift resolution to the disruption that had caused inconvenience and disruption across the digital landscape.