Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Outlook to 2027 – Featuring UralChem, Bunge and OCP Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

According to the research report Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027 the fertilizer market is anticipated to grow slowly at a CAGR of 3.88% by 2027.

Asia Pacific is dominant in the Phosphorus market globally. Plants need nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium for their growth but, nitrogen fertilizers are given more emphasis as they are needed in large quantities and give great response. Rock phosphates are used more with highest market share in 2021. Dry phosphatic fertilizers dominate the market. United States is the second largest phosphorus producer and consumer in the world. Russia accounts for only 3% of phosphorus fertilizer market share globally. Majority of phosphorus reserves are in China, Morocco, South Africa, Jordan and United States.

The world has limited rock phosphate reserves. The rock phosphate is mined in strip form and then pulverized. This is then treated with sulphuric, phosphoric or nitric acid to yield phosphorus based fertilizers. In the past, ground rock phosphate was used while today majority of phosphate fertilizers are manufactured from rock phosphate. Due to low and limited reserves high transport costs and reduced crop responses the use of phosphorus fertilizer has decreased. While, the use of phosphorus based fertilizers have increased. Phosphorus based fertilizers include Di-ammonium Phosphate DAP, Mono-ammonium Phosphate MAP, and others. DAP is the most common form of fertilizer used by farmers. Soil testing for adding phosphorus fertilizer determines the soil’s ability to supply P for plant growth but cannot measure total quantity required.

DAP is excellent source of fertilizer for wheat, barley, fruits and vegetables. Most annual plants require phosphorus to grow. Plants that grow in cold temperatures like lettuce require high phosphorus levels. Likewise, legumes also require high phosphorus. Wines and other crops, especially grown in hot temperatures require less of phosphorus fertilizers.

Phosphatic fertilizers are more costly than urea. With the degrading quality of rock phosphates more energy is required to mine and process it. This processing results in more produce of heavy metals such as cadmium and uranium which are toxic. Moreover due to uneven geographical distribution high transportation costs are inevitable. However, sustainable phosphorus reserves can be achieved by efficient mining, use manure as fertilizer, make fertilizer use more targeted, recover phosphorus from human waste. Modern techniques of farming can increase absorption rate of fertilizers and also give increased yields.

Considered in this report

Geography: Global

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Aspects covered in this report

Global Phosphorus fertilizer market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Region-wise fertilizer market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Regions covered in the report

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & South Africa

By Product type in the report:

Di-ammonium Phosphate

Mono-ammonium Phosphate

Others (Phosphate rock, superphosphate, other phosphatic fertilizer)

By physical formulation in the report:

Dry

Liquid

Companies Mentioned

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

OCP GROUP

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, Inc.

SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE

INDIAN FARMERS FERTILISER CO-OPERATIVE LIMITED (IFFCO)

EUROCHEM GROUP

COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LIMITED

UralChem Group

Bunge Limited

Sichuan Chuanxi XIngda Chemical Corporation Limited

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Corporation

Sinofert Holdings Limited

PhosAgro Group

AgroLiquid

Phosphate Resources Limited

