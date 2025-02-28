Global Push Needed to Close Africa’s $170 Billion Infrastructure Funding Gap, Report Warns

A stark new report reveals Africa’s infrastructure crisis is deepening, with the continent needing up to $170 billion annually to build roads, energy grids, and digital networks critical for growth—yet current investments fall short by nearly half.

Released at the 5th Finance in Common Summit in Johannesburg, the study warns that this gap is slashing Africa’s GDP growth by 2% each year, trapping millions in poverty and leaving economies vulnerable to climate shocks.

Titled The Missing Connection: Unlocking Sustainable Infrastructure Financing in Africa, the report—authored by the Africa-Europe Foundation, African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), and the African Climate Foundation—calls for urgent collaboration between African and European institutions to overhaul financing strategies. At the heart of the proposal is a shift from reliance on volatile foreign loans to tapping into trillions in untapped pension funds and sovereign wealth held overseas, alongside cracking down on illicit financial flows draining up to $115 billion yearly.

“Infrastructure isn’t just concrete and cables—it’s the backbone of dignity,” said AUDA-NEPAD CEO Nardos Bekele-Thomas, emphasizing that fragmented projects in energy, transport, and water often fail to connect communities or spur broader economic gains. The report urges governments to integrate sectors, arguing that a single road should catalyze trade, power access, and regional stability.

The timing is critical. With South Africa steering the G20 presidency and global aid budgets shrinking, the report positions this year as a make-or-break moment to reform tax systems, combat corruption, and attract private investors wary of mismanagement. One key proposal targets the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, a €300 billion infrastructure fund often criticized for favoring European contractors. The study demands African leaders co-design projects to ensure they align with local priorities, not foreign agendas.

Digital innovation also takes center stage. While startups in Nairobi and Lagos pioneer AI-driven solutions for grid management and crop yields, the report warns progress is patchy. It pushes for continent-wide standards in data collection to reassure skittish investors and streamline funding. “Transparency turns skepticism into trust,” noted Paul Walton of the Africa-Europe Foundation.

Yet hurdles loom. Africa’s vast mineral wealth, essential for global green transitions, remains a double-edged sword. While nations like Zambia and the DRC seek fairer deals for cobalt and copper, the report cautions against repeating past mistakes where resource booms enriched foreign firms but left locals with polluted water and crumbling schools. Similarly, plans to expand irrigation and renewable energy hinge on resolving land rights disputes that have stalled projects for decades.

The report’s most contentious advice? Prioritize “smarter money over more money.” This means overhauling bureaucratic tendering processes, empowering regional banks to fund cross-border projects, and training local engineers to maintain infrastructure long after groundbreaking ceremonies fade. Critics, however, argue this glosses over deeper issues like political instability and currency risks that deter long-term investments.

As debates unfold at the summit, one reality is clear: Africa’s infrastructure deficit isn’t just its problem. Global supply chains, climate targets, and migration pressures all hinge on bridging this gap. Whether the report’s blueprint becomes a lifeline or another shelved proposal depends on a question leaders have dodged for decades: Who pays for progress, and who reaps its rewards?