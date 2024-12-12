Global Reputation Forum 2024: Shaping Global Leadership, Policy and Innovation

Leaders across global sectors have been urged to adopt innovative and transparent practices to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The call to action was made by Dr. Yvonne Thompson CBE, Event Chair of the 2024 edition of the Global Reputation Forum (GRF), during its recently concluded two-day event held from December 5-6 at the Portcullis House, Houses of Parliament and the Financial Times headquarters in the UK on the first and second days, respectively.

With the theme, “Leadership, Policy, and Governance in a Digital World,” the forum brought together an impressive array of global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss strategies for navigating reputational challenges and seizing opportunities in the digital age.

The GRF 2024 reaffirmed its position as a leading platform for fostering dialogue and shaping policies that influence global governance and innovation. Outstanding contributions in Leadership, Sustainability, Technology, and Diversity were also celebrated through a series of prestigious awards presented during the event.

Panel Discussions and Fireside Chats

A major highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled “Leadership, Policy & Governance in a Digital World,” where experts such as Hon. Robert Muchintha Chabinga of the Zambia Parliament and Daniel N. Obah FCA from Nigeria, explored strategies for digital transformation and governance.

The critical issue of women’s impact in leadership and entrepreneurship was brought to the forefront during the session on “Women, Business & Leadership.” Chaired by Alice Bromage, the panel featured contributions from Dr. Jane Kimemia (CEO, Optiva Capital Partners), emphasizing the need for diversity and collaborative leadership. This theme was echoed by UK Member of Parliament Bell Ribeiro-Addy in his opening statement, which underlined the importance of digital governance for women’s development.

Key fireside chats also illuminated the forum. The GEC Space Programme session, moderated by Bobbi Trehan-Young, spotlighted aerospace innovation with insights from Joel Singh (Director, GEC Space Programme) and Betty Bonnardel-Azzarelli MBE (CEO, AB5 Consulting). Meanwhile, a session on “Entertainment & Media in the Age of AI” explored the intersection of artificial intelligence and creative industries, with Oshoma Zekeri among the leading voices contributing to the discourse.

The second day of GRF 2024 began with keynote addresses by Former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, and Dr. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Chairperson of United Africa Group.

One of the standout sessions was “Breaking Barriers – Women Shaping the Future of Arts and Culture,” which examined the transformative roles of women in the creative sector. This was complemented by a session on “Strategising for Expansion in a Protectionist Global Market,” led by Bolaji Sofoluwe (Managing Director, EKT Group UK), which addressed strategies for navigating global trade barriers.

The Diversity & Inclusion Panel saw Cynthia Davis CBE moderating a discussion on inclusive leadership, featuring contributions from Lisa Sutton and Deborah Womack, with a focus on sustainable innovation.

Dr. Achese Inimgba also led a highly engaging session on “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare,” where experts explored the role of AI in revolutionizing medical delivery systems.

The GRF 2024 successfully underscored the critical need for collaboration and forward-thinking strategies to build resilient and inclusive digital economies.