Global SAF Registry Launches to Accelerate Aviation Decarbonization

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has transferred management of its newly operational Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Registry to the Civil Aviation Decarbonization Organization (CADO), marking a milestone in efforts to track emissions reductions across the aviation sector.

The registry, now live, aims to create a transparent global marketplace for SAF by securely recording environmental attributes of transactions to prevent double counting—ensuring emissions savings are claimed only once by purchasers.

SAF, a renewable alternative to conventional jet fuel, is critical to aviation’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The registry will allow airlines, fuel producers, regulators, and corporate clients to document and verify SAF purchases, streamlining compliance with climate obligations. IATA emphasized that the platform’s immutability—a safeguard against data manipulation—is key to building trust among stakeholders.

“This registry is a foundational step, but not a silver bullet,” said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Chief Economist. “Governments must now prioritize policies that scale renewable energy production, including SAF, by redirecting subsidies from fossil fuels to green energy—just as they did for wind and solar.” Thomsen stressed that without urgent policy shifts, the industry’s decarbonization timeline risks delay.

The initiative arrives as global SAF production remains minimal, accounting for less than 0.2% of total jet fuel demand. While over 50 airlines have pledged to use 10% SAF by 2030, supply chain bottlenecks and high costs persist. The registry seeks to mitigate these challenges by enhancing market liquidity and transparency, though analysts caution that production incentives and infrastructure investments remain unresolved.

The SAF Registry’s launch reflects aviation’s growing reliance on collaborative frameworks to meet climate targets. Similar registries, like the European Union’s emissions trading system, have faced criticism for complexity and uneven enforcement. However, CADO’s centralized governance model could address past fragmentation, particularly in regions lacking robust carbon accounting systems.

Historically, renewable energy transitions have hinged on policy-driven subsidies. IATA’s call to replicate wind and solar incentives underscores the urgency: SAF production must grow 3,000% by 2030 to meet industry targets. Yet geopolitical tensions, feedstock limitations, and competing demands for biofuels complicate this trajectory.

For now, the registry’s success hinges on widespread adoption. If integrated into national climate frameworks, it could unlock cross-border SAF trading and attract private investment. But as Thomsen noted, “miracles” require more than data tools—they demand a global policy pivot toward renewables, starting today.