Global Spotlight: Ghana’s ‘The Deadly Obsession’ Premieres in Norway

The grand premiere of the blockbuster Ghanaian movie ‘The Deadly Obsession’ is set to premiere in Norway on April 12, 2025.

This film which will be screened in Sommeveita 4, Trondheim features Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi and actress Nana Adjoa Lovia, who played the two leading roles in the movie.

There would also be a special guest performance by Ghanaian musician Nero X, who will thrill patrons with some good music.

The film’s storyline revolves around themes of love, betrayal, and suspense, which are common elements in romantic thrillers.

Written and produced by Nakies Films, Production is a thriller that will keep the audience spellbound, and trailers have already sparked a buzz on social media.

The collaboration between Aaron and Nana Adjoa Lovia delivered a compelling cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences.

The Norway premiere of ‘The Deadly Obsession,’ which is being organised by Black Heritage Alliance in collaboration with Event Underholding, would also showcase the Ghanaian storytelling prowess on a global platform.

The reception of the film will depend on various factors, including its marketing effectiveness, audience engagement during promotions, and critical reviews post-premiere.