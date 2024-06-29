Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024 Unveils Surge in Generative AI Investment

The Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024 (GSER) has been unveiled during London Tech Week, shedding light on significant shifts in global investment trends, particularly highlighting a substantial increase in funding for startups specializing in Generative AI.

Developed collaboratively by Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network in partnership with Founders Forum, Informa Tech, and London & Partners, the report offers a comprehensive analysis based on data from over 4.5 million companies spanning 300+ entrepreneurial ecosystems worldwide.

Stephan Kuester, Managing Partner at Startup Genome, emphasized the pivotal role of the report in guiding policymakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders towards leveraging innovative technologies for exponential economic growth. “The GSER serves as our cornerstone, providing evidence-based insights to accelerate entrepreneurship and foster growth in startup ecosystems globally,” he remarked.

Among the key findings from the #GSER2024 is a discernible shift in funding dynamics, with the report noting a marked decline in global venture capital funding, coupled with significant decreases in exit values and initial public offerings. However, a potential recovery in Series A funding has been projected, evidenced by promising indicators observed in Q1 2024.

Generative AI emerged as a standout sector in the report, capturing nearly 20% of all venture capital funding in 2023. Startups focusing on Generative AI experienced a remarkable threefold increase in funding compared to the previous year, with deal counts nearly doubling in the same period.

Ecosystem rankings featured Silicon Valley maintaining its top position, followed closely by New York City and London, which tied for second place. Seoul made a notable entry into the Top 10 for the first time, while Tokyo secured its debut in the global Top 10 rankings.

Regional insights underscored Europe’s dominance in the Emerging Ecosystems Ranking, with Madrid securing the top spot followed closely by Barcelona. Jakarta and Metro Rhein-Ruhr also surged into the Top 10 Emerging Ecosystems, highlighting the region’s growing diversity in entrepreneurial activity.

Jonathan Ortmans, President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, stressed the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in tackling global challenges and driving innovation. “Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs globally, fostering ecosystems that accelerate job creation, innovation, and economic resilience,” he affirmed.

The GSER 2024 not only ranks the Top 40 global ecosystems and emerging markets but also provides in-depth regional perspectives across Asia, Europe, Latin America, MENA, North America, Oceania, and sub-Saharan Africa. It stands as an indispensable resource for public and private sector leaders seeking to cultivate thriving startup communities worldwide.