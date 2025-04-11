Global Survey Reveals Pope Preferences Among 22,000 Vatican Travelers

A survey of 22,019 travelers planning visits to the Vatican during the Jubilee Year and Easter celebrations has highlighted enduring global admiration for Pope St. John Paul II, with over half of respondents naming him their favorite pontiff.

Conducted by travel platforms Vatican Tickets & Tours and Colosseum Tickets & Tours, the study offers insights into how cultural, historical, and social factors shape perceptions of papal leadership across 80 countries.

Pope St. John Paul II, who led the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005, emerged as the top choice with 50.69% of votes, surpassing Pope Francis (35.45%), his successor Pope Benedict XVI (7.95%), and Pope St. Paul VI (5.92%). The late Polish pope dominated in nations with strong Catholic traditions, such as his homeland Poland, where 85.84% of travelers favored him, and Brazil, the world’s largest Catholic nation, where he secured 58.01% support. Even in Argentina, Pope Francis’s birthplace, nostalgia for John Paul II remained robust, with 46.56% of respondents opting for him compared to Francis’s 53.44%.

Pope Francis, known for his emphasis on social justice and environmental stewardship, found stronger appeal in socially progressive regions. Canada (52.19%), Portugal (76.72%), South Korea, and Japan ranked him highest, reflecting a preference for his global engagement on contemporary issues. Meanwhile, Pope Benedict XVI, despite his German roots, garnered only 24.25% support in Germany, trailing both his predecessor and successor.

The survey also revealed unexpected trends. In Turkey, Egypt, and China—countries with smaller Catholic populations—the papacy’s role as a global moral voice drew notable interest. In conflict-affected regions like Ukraine and Russia, travelers leaned toward figures associated with stability: 68.71% of Ukrainians favored John Paul II, while Russians divided votes among him, Benedict XVI, and Francis.

Magdalena Petrušić, a travel trends expert at Vatican Tickets & Tours, noted the survey’s timing coincided with a surge in bookings after Pope Francis’s hospitalization earlier this year. “These travelers aren’t just tourists—they’re seekers of meaning,” she said. “Their choices reflect a world craving peace and continuity amid uncertainty.”

The findings underscore the papacy’s dual role as both a religious institution and a global symbol. While John Paul II’s legacy resonates in regions valuing historical moral leadership, Francis’s progressive vision attracts nations prioritizing civic and environmental values. As millions prepare to visit Rome during the 2025 Jubilee, the survey suggests the enduring appeal of papal figures lies in their ability to bridge faith, culture, and universal aspirations for connection.