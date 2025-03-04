Global Tech Coalition Offers 100+ Scholarships to Tackle Digital Illiteracy

A new initiative aims to arm underserved communities with vital digital skills, targeting a glaring gap in global internet access where billions live within mobile network coverage but lack the means or know-how to connect.

The GSMA, a leading mobile industry association, partnered with the N50 Project this week to launch over 100 fully funded scholarships through its training arm, GSMA Advance. Announced at the MWC25 tech conference, the program will provide courses on mobile technology, cybersecurity, and AI applications, targeting regions where affordability and digital literacy block online participation.

“Connectivity isn’t a luxury—it’s the backbone of modern education, healthcare, and commerce,” said Dr. Drew MacFarlane, Head of GSMA Advance. He emphasized that 3.45 billion people, primarily in low-income nations, reside in areas with mobile infrastructure but remain offline due to cost barriers, language gaps, or distrust of digital platforms.

The scholarships, part of a broader push to close the “usage gap,” will prioritize women, rural populations, and communities in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Recipients gain access to GSMA’s certified courses, which include hands-on training in deploying mobile tech for agricultural efficiency and telehealth services.

N50 Project CEO Daniel Gutwein highlighted the economic ripple effect: “Digital skills unlock entrepreneurship. A farmer using weather apps avoids crop loss; a small business accepting mobile payments taps new markets.” The initiative aligns with UN data showing that bridging the digital divide could lift 500 million people out of poverty by 2030.

Yet challenges loom. Past literacy programs have struggled with low completion rates, often due to cultural resistance or inadequate local-language content. GSMA vows to tailor curricula, partnering with grassroots NGOs to ensure relevance. “A course on e-commerce must look different in Nairobi than in New Delhi,” noted tech equity researcher Lila Campos, unaffiliated with the project.

Critics also question whether 100 scholarships can dent a problem affecting billions. GSMA counters that graduates will train others, creating a multiplier effect. Similar train-the-trainer models in Nigeria boosted digital engagement by 40% within two years, according to a 2024 World Bank report.

The move comes as AI and 5G advancements risk widening inequalities. While Silicon Valley debates sentient algorithms, millions lack basic online access. “You can’t automate opportunity if people can’t log on,” MacFarlane said.

As the initiative rolls out, its success may hinge on sustained funding and political buy-in. For now, it offers a glimmer of connectivity to those left in the analog dark.

The “usage gap” affects 90% of the 3.7 billion offline global population, per GSMA. MWC25, hosted annually in Barcelona, serves as a key platform for telecom innovations, drawing over 100,000 attendees.