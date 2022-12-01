Global Tech Company Limited supports GIS at Honuta Border

Mr Parkerru Kumar, Director of Global Tech Company Limited, says the company’s good relationship with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has led to the construction and commissioning of a borehole facility for the outfit at the Honuta Border.

He said the donation formed part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the country.

Mr Kamar, handing over the GH¢40,000 facility, noted that personnel of the Service made a request to the Company for assistance, ‘reason we are here today.’

He asked Officers to call on the Company’s services, when needed, to ensure efficient maintenance.

Mr Kumar also pleaded with the officers to take good care of the facility to effectively impact the purposes for which it was donated.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI), Mr Michael Kwadade, Volta Regional Commander of GIS, represented by ACI Smart Osei Bonsu, Sector Commander of the Kpedze Command, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Service to the Company for the timely delivery of the water facility to the Officers.

He appealed for such facilities to be replicated to other border towns for the provision of potable drinking water for the men and women on the frontier.