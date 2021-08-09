Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Century, Expected to Grow Further

The global temperature has increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) in the last 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a report released on Monday.

“Each of the last four decades has been successively warmer than any decade that preceded it since 1850. Global surface temperature in the first two decades of the 21st century (2001-2020) was 0.99 [0.84- 1.10] °C higher than 1850-1900. Global surface temperature was 1.09 [0.95 to 1.20] °C higher in 2011–2020 than 1850–1900, with larger increases over land (1.59 [1.34 to 1.83] °C) than over the ocean (0.88 [0.68 to 1.01] °C),” the IPCC report said.

The IPCC also reported that the sea level increased within the last hundred years, and the land biosphere underwent changes due to the global warning. For example, the climate zones shifted, and the growing season became longer. All the changes, the experts said, were driven by the humans.

“It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred,” the report noted.

The IPCC published another report on Monday predicting that the ice in Arctic is likely to fully melt by 2050 due to the increasing global warming.