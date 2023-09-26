Global Top 100 Achievers of African Descent Honored by MIPAD at UN

Brace yourself for an infusion of global power as the annual Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Recognition Week 2023 kicks off from Friday, September 28th to Monday, October 2nd at prestigious 1 United Nations Plaza in New York City.

Following the opening of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, MIPAD hosts a weekend-long leadership summit and celebration for this year’s global top 100 honorees that include Black humanitarians, politicians, business and media moguls from around the world. It is slated as the largest gathering of Black people from around the world from Argentina to Zimbabwe, showcasing black excellence worldwide. The gathering culminates with the MIPAD Recognition and Awards Ceremony Sunday evening with history-making award recipients in the Lifetime Achievement category

The recipients of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards will be:

Nicole Brown , President, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment (USA) – In 2019, Brown was appointed Head of TriStar Pictures, making her the first Black woman to run a live-action label at a major studio.

Dr. Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organization (Switzerland/Ethiopia) – The first person of African descent to lead the global organization in its 75 years history

Richelieu Dennis, Founder, Executive Chair Sundial Group of Companies (USA/Liberia) – Owner of ESSENCE Ventures, business leader and investor

Robert F. Smith, Chairman and CEO, Vista Equity (USA) – American billionaire businessman and philanthropist

These esteemed honorees have exhibited extraordinary dedication to society and have left an indelible mark on their respective industries.

Additionally, the Class of 2023 Global Top 100 is featured in two prestigious lists: the Health & Wellness Edition and the 100 Under 40 Edition. This recognition aligns with the first pillar of the International Decade for People of African Descent and commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO). Further information can be found at www.mipad.org/classof2023

Kamil Olufowobi, Founder & President, MIPAD, emphasized that these global lists are part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to highlighting the positive contributions of people of African descent worldwide. “We continue to amplify global Black narratives, shedding light on untold stories of our struggles and triumphs, even in unexpected places and high positions,” he added. This global assembly provides a platform for sharing local experiences and formulating global strategies to promote equity and equality in communities around the world.

MIPAD extends its heartfelt congratulations to these outstanding individuals and high achievers of African descent, acknowledging their significant contributions to humanity.

The theme for 2023, inspiring the week’s activities, is “Attaining Equity for People of African Descent Worldwide.” Olufowobi also unveiled an exciting lineup of events for the weekend, including global conversations with CNN journalists, meaningful networking opportunities, panels, leadership training by Momentum Education, the recognition awards ceremony and a tour of the United Nations Headquarters.

This global gathering aims to foster discussions on common threads, best practices, and opportunities for collaboration to advance the equitable economic prosperity of people of African descent worldwide.

We cordially invite you to join us in paying tribute to these exceptional personalities and high achievers of African descent from across the globe, as we honor their remarkable contributions to humanity.

Registration for the events is NOW OPEN at events.mipad.org, and we eagerly anticipate your presence among the ranks of global changemakers and distinguished guests, coming together to celebrate these outstanding individuals of African descent for their positive impact on our world.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.