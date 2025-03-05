The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) marked the 12th anniversary of the death of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez on March 5, 2025, with a heartfelt tribute celebrating his enduring influence on social justice, regional solidarity, and grassroots empowerment.

In a statement released from its Sierra Leone office, the foundation hailed Chavez as a “flamboyant champion of democracy” whose revolutionary ideals continue to inspire movements worldwide.

Chavez, who led Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013, is remembered for spearheading the Bolivarian Socialist Revolution, a sweeping agenda aimed at redistributing wealth, expanding access to education and healthcare, and asserting national sovereignty. The HCIF-PFS, founded in 2007 in Bamako, Mali, emphasized his legacy of “forgiveness and unity,” notably referencing his decision to reconcile with opponents after surviving a brief 2002 coup. “His olive branch to those who sought to oust him saved Venezuela’s democracy,” the statement read.

The tribute underscored Chavez’s global impact, particularly in Africa, where he was likened to Ghana’s independence leader Kwame Nkrumah for his advocacy of Pan-American and Afro-Latin solidarity. Dubbed the “Osagyfo of Latin America” — a title echoing Nkrumah’s honorific — Chavez was praised as a “bridge builder” between marginalized communities and elites, driven by a “socialism of the 21st century” that prioritized the poor.

Despite ongoing political and economic challenges in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro, Chavez’s successor, the foundation urged Venezuelans at home and abroad to unite behind efforts to “catapult the nation among developed countries.” It also highlighted his personal sacrifices, including subsidized oil programs for Caribbean and African nations and domestic welfare reforms that lifted millions from poverty.

Born to schoolteachers in rural Barinas State, Chavez’s rise from a military officer to a populist leader resonated with millions. The HCIF-PFS statement recounted his Roman Catholic faith, comparing his advocacy for the vulnerable to the teachings of Jesus Christ, and noted his enduring symbolic power: “Chavez lives in the struggles of the oppressed.”

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, the foundation’s International Executive Director, closed the tribute with a rallying cry: “The best homage to Chavez is to uphold his vision — a world where dignity, justice, and hope are not privileges but rights.” As Venezuela navigates its future, the foundation’s message rings clear: Hugo Chavez’s revolutionary spirit remains undimmed.

— Statement endorsed by Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, HCIF-PFS International Executive Director